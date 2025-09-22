Apple's Foldable iPhone May Look Like Two iPhone Airs Glued Together

The iPhone 17 lineup — along with the new iPhone Air — is finally on sale. So if you got one, make sure to change some important settings before you start using it. Over the weekend, customers shared their experiences with Apple's first ultra-thin iPhone. While the compromised battery and camera setup, coupled with a high price tag, may put some people off, the fact that Apple managed to pack so much technology into such a thin device has certainly impressed several consumers. Regardless of the first-generation iPhone Air's success, it's fascinating that the ultra-thin phone could be giving us a glimpse of Apple's upcoming folding phone.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the iPhone Fold will apparently look like two titanium iPhone Airs placed side by side. This is possible because Apple managed to fit nearly everything into the iPhone Air's camera plateau — an impressive design feat that the company is expected to carry forward even for future iPhone generations — including this long-rumored foldable device expected to be unveiled in 2026.