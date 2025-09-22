Apple's Foldable iPhone May Look Like Two iPhone Airs Glued Together
The iPhone 17 lineup — along with the new iPhone Air — is finally on sale. So if you got one, make sure to change some important settings before you start using it. Over the weekend, customers shared their experiences with Apple's first ultra-thin iPhone. While the compromised battery and camera setup, coupled with a high price tag, may put some people off, the fact that Apple managed to pack so much technology into such a thin device has certainly impressed several consumers. Regardless of the first-generation iPhone Air's success, it's fascinating that the ultra-thin phone could be giving us a glimpse of Apple's upcoming folding phone.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the iPhone Fold will apparently look like two titanium iPhone Airs placed side by side. This is possible because Apple managed to fit nearly everything into the iPhone Air's camera plateau — an impressive design feat that the company is expected to carry forward even for future iPhone generations — including this long-rumored foldable device expected to be unveiled in 2026.
Apple's iPhone Fold keeps giving us good and bad news
Given that the iPhone Air is already expensive — starting at $999 — Gurman expects the iPhone Fold to cost no less than $2,000 — which is effectively the cost of two iPhone Airs. The reason, of course, is that the new technology required to make this foldable is unlike anything people have seen so far, at least in the Apple universe. According to a previous report by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's push to develop a crease-free solution may be successful. Samsung Display is expected to use laser drilling tech for the display's metal plate, which is expected to prevent visible creases.
Owing to this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also rumored to feature a similar technology. Other rumors suggest Apple may bring back Touch ID in place of Face ID on the iPhone Fold. If true, this may be the first time Apple adds a side button with Touch ID to an iPhone, similar to the one found on the iPad Air. If current trends are anything to go by, the rumored device should feature at least 256GB of storage in the base variant, a new A20 chip, and a minimum of 12GB of RAM.