Are 8K TVs Really Worth It Right Now?

TV resolutions have gone from standard definition to high definition, 720p HD to 1080p Full HD, then 4K. Today, 8K TVs are readily available. But the resolution cart has come long before the content horse. There isn't an outpouring of 8K content yet to enjoy, but for a few 8K content promises for movies and video games. In theory, it's not a bad idea to future-proof your investment. A TV, after all, isn't like a phone. It's not something you replace every 2-5 years. So, you want something that will last.

So, should you opt for an 8K TV? There's a significant delta in price, especially with 4K TVs being offered now at all sizes for affordable price points. But a 4K TV will last for years to come, delivering a stunning picture with the majority, if not all, of the available content. Further, brand and TV type matter as much as the resolution when it comes to things to consider when buying a TV. What's more, some people have observed that there isn't a big enough visible difference with 8K to justify the price hike. Combine those factors with not enough, or really any, mainstream 8K content, and you can see why it may be best to stick with 4K for now.