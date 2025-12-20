5 Things To Consider When Buying TVs

The first and foremost thing to consider when purchasing a TV for any room is the TV's actual size. Depending on your available space, a larger TV may not fit comfortably in the room you want to put it in, but a smaller TV may not be suitable for your needs. Look up the particular model you want online to find its dimensions, then get out a tape measure and line it up on your floor, shelf, or wherever else you'd like to put the TV to make sure it'll fit.

In addition to the TV's basic size, there's another factor you have to consider: how close you plan on sitting to the TV, and your angle of viewing. Even if you could fit a massive TV in your living room, if the room itself isn't that large, you'd be forced to sit right in front of it, where you likely wouldn't be able to see the whole picture – one of the biggest mistakes you could make when buying a TV. Depending on the TV's display type, which we'll get into in detail in a bit, you also might not be able to see the picture clearly if you're looking at the screen from an odd, sharp angle. If you can, try making a markup of the TV in front of your seat, then sit down to ensure you've got an optimal viewing position where you're looking right at the whole screen.