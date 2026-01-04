Can You Use An Apple TV Without Internet?

One of the best parts about owning an Apple TV device is using it to access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and even all the bingeable shows Apple TV+ has to offer. These all work by utilizing a Wi-Fi connection, so you can keep up with your favorite shows anywhere you have internet. But does that mean that you have to have internet to use your Apple TV device?

The short answer here is no, you don't need internet. However, without connecting to the internet, you're going to be extremely limited in what you can do. For the most part, you'll be able to make use of AirPlay functionality to play certain types of content from your iPhone or iPad, and depending on the type of Apple TV device you have, you might even be able to connect your phone or tablet directly to the streaming box. There are also some hidden features the Apple TV offers, though you'll need internet for a few of them.