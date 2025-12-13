4 Clever Uses For Your Old Apple TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of reasons to love an Apple TV. From navigating hidden Apple TV features to accessing popular channels for free, there's a lot you can do with the company's digital media player. However, if you have an older model sitting around, there's something you can do with the device other than have it collect dust.

For example, you can use your device to transform your TV into a giant monitor or use it as a music player. Each of the solutions listed here is pretty straightforward to execute, meaning repurposing your old device can be rather easy.

Like repurposing old CD and DVD players, finding a new use for your old Apple TV will give it some additional mileage, and it can be a great way to avoid sending your old device to a destructive landfill. So rather than letting your old Apple TV sit around in an unmarked box for who knows how long, take a look at these ideas below to get it going again.