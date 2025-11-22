Apple And Android TV Users Are Getting Popular Channels For Free - Here's How
Paying for cable continue to be the exception rather than the rule. The modern streaming landscape gives you access to numerous services that are tailor-made for cord-cutting households, as well as ways to stream local TV channels for free. Speaking of, one crafty 501(c)(3) nonprofit is taking "free local TV" to the next level for Boston Metro residents with an app called Local TV+.
Here's how it works: You download the app, fire it up, and start watching Boston local stations — that's really all there is to it. It won't cost you a dime to download the software, and you don't have to pay for any of the network and affiliate stations that Local TV+ supports. The only service you'll need to pay for is some type of internet connection.
Local TV+ is available for Apple and Android mobile devices, and can also be installed on Google TV, Android TV, and Apple TV streaming tech and smart TVs. There's only one geographic caveat: you'll need to be living within 100 miles of Boston. According to the map graphic on the Local TV+ official site, coverage extends about as far north as Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and as far south as Fall River, Massachusetts. However, that's misleading because both cities are only roughly between 50 and 60 miles from Boston.
Solid reviews from the Boston broadcast faithful
User feedback for Local TV+ has been overwhelmingly positive. One Apple App Store reviewer had the following praise to share: "... rabbit ears don't cut it, and we were forced to subscribe to expensive TV packages just to watch the local news live. This app has been an incredible alternative to bring our favorite Boston-area news into the house."
Other users have applauded the service for its reliable picture and sound quality, which isn't to be taken lightly. Having to set up and optimize an indoor TV antenna from Amazon can be a real pain, and Local TV+ puts an end to the muss and fuss of scanning for channels and hoping for the best. As mentioned, Boston Metro residents should be able to pick up network stations like NBC, ABC, and CBS — on top of whatever local affiliate stations are sharing TV towers with the major broadcasters.
MassLocal TV Inc., the 501(c)(3) behind Local TV+, also hosts a subreddit for customer support and user feedback, as well as a GitHub page for reporting bugs. And if you'd like to donate a few dollars to this local TV initiative, you can do so on this Givebutter page, which are all available from the Local TV+ website.
What's actually going on behind the scenes?
How exactly does a service like Local TV+ work? Tech commentator, Lon Seidman, broke down Local TV+ specifically on lon.tv, saying, "LocalTV+ operates through an antenna situated in Brookline and possibly other locations around Boston. The service captures the ATSC 1.0 signal, redirecting it to users through a Boston-based data center."
Seidman also makes the good point that the ever-expanding ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV standard could eventually make it illegal for Local TV+ and similar platforms to rebroadcast local channels, as these broadcasts should eventually be encrypted. Fortunately, if the day ever comes when Local TV+ is no more, there are a few alternatives for getting free TV channels and movies on your smart TV. In the meantime, Local TV+ seems to be thriving, so the service is absolutely worth a download for those living in and around the capital of the Commonwealth.