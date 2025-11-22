Apple And Android TV Users Are Getting Popular Channels For Free - Here's How

Paying for cable continue to be the exception rather than the rule. The modern streaming landscape gives you access to numerous services that are tailor-made for cord-cutting households, as well as ways to stream local TV channels for free. Speaking of, one crafty 501(c)(3) nonprofit is taking "free local TV" to the next level for Boston Metro residents with an app called Local TV+.

Here's how it works: You download the app, fire it up, and start watching Boston local stations — that's really all there is to it. It won't cost you a dime to download the software, and you don't have to pay for any of the network and affiliate stations that Local TV+ supports. The only service you'll need to pay for is some type of internet connection.

Local TV+ is available for Apple and Android mobile devices, and can also be installed on Google TV, Android TV, and Apple TV streaming tech and smart TVs. There's only one geographic caveat: you'll need to be living within 100 miles of Boston. According to the map graphic on the Local TV+ official site, coverage extends about as far north as Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and as far south as Fall River, Massachusetts. However, that's misleading because both cities are only roughly between 50 and 60 miles from Boston.