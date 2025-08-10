The 5 Best Indoor TV Antennas, Ranked By Amazon Reviews

One of Amazon's top-rated HD antennas is the Gesobyte Indoor Antenna. Thanks to its upgraded Smart Switch and Amplifier Signal Booster, the company claims you'll be able to pick up signals up to 600 miles away. Realistically speaking, you'll probably get way less mileage than that, especially once you factor in variables like signal interference and weather.

In terms of resolution, the Gesobyte is able to pick up 4K broadcasts, though the vast majority of what you'll receive will be in 1080p HD. The antenna is also smart enough to filter out cellular and FM signals, so the picture and sound you see and hear are as clear and sharp as can be. The flat design allows you to mount the Gesobyte to a wall or window; the product comes with either an 18- or 26.5-foot coaxial cable, giving you plenty of cord length to reposition your antenna at any time. Just make sure you perform a new channel-scan once you've settled on a new location.

Gesobyte also provides an 18- or 26.5-foot power extension for the in-line amplifier, which includes a short and long-range toggle switch. The amp even features over-voltage protection, so you won't have to worry about a power spike damaging your equipment. As of writing, the antenna has 4.2 stars on Amazon, rated by 19,350 customers. For less than $30, it's hard to go wrong with this HD antenna.