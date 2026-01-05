5 Essential Windows Apps That Can Speed Up Your Aging Computer

Nothing lasts forever, and that is never truer when it comes to personal computers and laptops. And with the current state of the world thanks in part to tariff instability and the growth of AI, things don't look to be getting any cheaper for those looking to upgrade or purchase a new computer. That's why it's more important than ever to keep that older machine you may have working at peak performance and not repropose it just quite yet for your next craft project.

We've talked before about essential Windows 11 settings you should change to help the OS run better, but there are a number of free third-party applications that can help turn that older PC that is beginning to chug back into one that has a little more pep in its step. We have scoured the internet to find various apps that users and experts have sworn by. We also have looked to tools that don't take a degree in computer science to wrap your head around in order to fully take advantage of.

The following applications may help in speeding up your computer, removing bloat, and addressing issues that you might not even know were slowing down your computer. Some of these tools can be downloaded online, while some actually come bundled with Windows 11, making using them fairly easy and straightforward.