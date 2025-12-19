5 Essential Windows 11 Settings You Should Change Immediately

The Windows Start menu has significantly evolved throughout the years, integrating new handy features like pinned apps, recent files, and smart recommendations. But not every change in the Start menu is actually helpful. Some additions — like the "Search the web" results — just clutter the space, especially since most people use the Start menu to look for local files and apps, not search the web. The good news is that you can turn it off, though it isn't as easy as going into Settings. Plus, there's a different way of disabling the "Search the web" results in the Start menu when you're on Windows Home versus Windows Pro.

To remove the web results in the Start Menu on your Windows Home, here's what you need to do:

Launch Registry Editor from the Start Menu. Click Yes when prompted. Under Computer, expand the folder HKEY_CURRENT_USER. Open the Software folder. Go to Policies. Select Microsoft. Double-click on Windows. Right-click an empty space in the right-hand panel. Click on New. Choose Key. Name the Key as Explorer. Open the Explorer folder. Go to the right side panel. Right-click on an empty space again. Select New. Go to DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name it "DisableSearchBoxSuggestions." Double-click on DisableSearchBoxSuggestions to open it. Change the Value data from 0 to 1. Hit OK to save the change. Reboot your computer.

From here, when you try using the search bar in the Start Menu, only your local files and apps will show up in the results. If you're on Windows Pro and Enterprise, there's a quicker workaround to turn off web results from the Start Menu. Go to "Edit group policy" in the Start Menu and open Administrative Templates under Computer Configuration. Double-click on Windows Components, and then Search. Open "Do not allow web search" and set it to Enabled. Do the same for "Don't search the web or display web results in Search." Finally, restart your PC to apply the changes.