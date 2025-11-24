Microsoft Just Discontinued Windows 10 Support - Here's Why

From October 14, 2025, Microsoft is no longer supporting Windows 10 with new features, troubleshooting aids, or security updates. That's because Microsoft follows a ten-year lifecycle support policy and with Windows 10 released in 2015, that period is now up. Ending official support allows Microsoft to focus efforts elsewhere, like Windows 11. Understandably, there have been a lot of discussions centered around the event and you've no doubt heard some of that chatter recently. The common message is that, if you're still using the operating system beyond that end of service date, you're now "vulnerable" and need to upgrade immediately. That is mostly true.

You can sign up for Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESUs) if you want to stay "protected" on Windows 10 for at least a year. Otherwise, the prevailing solution proposed by tech pundits and Microsoft is to upgrade to Windows 11, which doesn't leave much room for holdouts, especially if you don't like the new version of the OS. It is entirely possible to get rid of Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11, by the way — Microsoft's built-in AI assistant and toolset. The other problem is that Windows 11 has more stringent hardware requirements; namely, a Trusted Platform Module is required, which is commonly found in computers built after 2016 or so. If your computer or laptop is too old, you can't update, and might need to buy a new system altogether. Although there are workarounds and you can "force" Windows 11 to install on some machines that are technically incompatible.