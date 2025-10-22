How To Get Rid Of Microsoft Copilot On Windows 11

Last week, Microsoft announced a wave of updates that make every Windows 11 PC an AI PC — with Copilot as the center of the experience. With that, Windows users could expect three main changes: Microsoft's in-house AI models that help interact with the PC using text or voice, guided support from Copilot, and the ability to take action on a user's behalf — almost like an agentic AI. While Microsoft is on par with what Google, Opera, OpenAI, and so many others have been doing in the past few years, not every Windows PC user wants their computer to turn into an AI PC. This could be because they prefer to decide when to use the AI, or because they don't trust the technology yet.

Microsoft, of course, already had to rethink its plans surrounding different AI features, as it had to delay the launch of its Recall feature due to privacy concerns a couple of years ago, because Windows would take screenshots of what was going on the user's screen all the time. That said, if you're not convinced about having your Windows 11 PC controlled by Copilot, here's how to get rid of it.