9 Of The Most Reliable Used Android Phones Under $250

The Pixel 7 Pro was part of Google's second generation of the rebooted Pixel lineup, which launched in 2022. It fixed many of the Pixel 6 series' problems, like software bugs and subpar battery life, while coming at a price that undercut the likes of Samsung at $899. A few years have passed since then, and today you can grab a decent-condition, renewed 7 Pro from Amazon for just $245. But should you? Yes.

The 7 Pro's design is the classic Pixel look, making the phone recognizable and stylish. You get a big 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display, according to the reviews, produces really pleasing colors, is plenty sharp, and even supports HDR for all your Netflix binge-watch sessions. The best part about owning a Pixel is the clean software experience that's free of bloat. While obviously not as powerful as the Qualcomm chip from the same year, the Tensor G2 processor can handle just about any task, and even gaming. Battery life, thanks to the 5,000 mAh cell, should be plenty for at least a day of use.

All that said, the biggest reason why we've included the Pixel 7 Pro on our list is the cameras. The phone has three of them, including a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x periscope lens. The photos have excellent details, ample HDR, and Google's skin-tone management remains one of the best in the business. The Pixel 7 Pro is also guaranteed security updates through 2027.