Few manmade threats inspire as much fear as the potential of a nuclear meltdown. The fact that "Chernobyl," once an obscure Ukrainian town, is now globally recognized as a synonym for catastrophe shows how deeply this fear runs. The meltdown of 1986, which left 28 dead and has since caused genetic mutations in local dogs, became a rallying point for critics of nuclear energy, who fear that similar disasters will occur elsewhere. Nuclear power has immense potential as a carbon-free energy source at a time when the planet desperately needs it, but that potential can't be achieved without the trust of the public. To that end, engineers of nuclear power plants are devising more and more methods of stopping nuclear meltdowns before any damage can be done.

The earliest nuclear power plants were built beginning in the 1950s, and from the very start, mitigating the risk of a meltdown was a top priority. This danger arises when a nuclear reactor overheats, so in order to prevent meltdowns, reactors need powerful cooling systems in place. Historically, these systems have relied on circulating water around the reactor core in order to contain the heat of the radioactive fuel within it, and by-and-large, these systems have been successful. However, the catastrophic event at Chernobyl and the 2011 meltdown of Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (which announced in 2020 that it would be pumping its radioactive water back into the ocean) both occurred because their respective cooling systems broke. The lessons learned from these disasters are now shaping a new approach to nuclear power.