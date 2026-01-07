HBO Max Is Streaming Keanu Reeves' Underrated Comic Book Horror Movie
Released in early 2005, Francis Lawrence's directorial debut "Constantine" wasn't the massive success Warner Bros. may have envisioned, despite starring Keanu Reeves, an already established star after the "Matrix" movies. "Constantine" made over $231 million at the box office against a $100 million budget, and its Rotten Tomatoes rating sits at 46% out of 226 reviews as of this writing. However, the picture became a cult classic, a fan favorite that's still sparking talk about a sequel more than 20 years later. While "Constantine 2" is yet to be greenlit, despite interest from both Reeves and Lawrence, the original film started streaming on HBO Max in early 2026, giving fans of the action-horror movie a chance to rewatch it. As for those who avoided the film all these years, or were simply unaware of it, they can discover it from the comfort of their home — and potentially join the chorus of fans asking for a second part in the story.
"Constantine" is an example where the Rotten Tomatoes score from movie critics (46%) is not a reliable indicator for the wider audience's reception. Rotten Tomatoes' Popcorn Meter rating is much higher, 72% out of over 250,000 ratings, in line with the film's IMDb rating (7.0/10 from over 402,000 reviews). Critics may have had valid points to fault "Constantine" for when it premiered, but it's nonetheless a great movie to watch. Keanu Reeves portrays an exorcist/investigator who deals in the occult. John Constantine can see, speak, and battle demons and/or angels who are already engaged in their own squabble over humanity. He's doing that while carrying his own metaphorical cross towards his inevitable judgment day.
It's not just about Keanu Reeves
This is prime Reeves that we're getting in "Constantine," in the years following the first three "Matrix" films and well before the "John Wick" saga that saw an older Reeves make a brilliant return to fast-paced action movies. "Constantine" isn't quite on par with "John Wick" when it comes to action sequences, and it doesn't offer the stunning sci-fi world of the "Matrix" movies. But the world Lawrence brought to life is interesting (and frightening) nonetheless, especially the sequences involving the visits to Hell that the titular character is able to make.
If Reeves shines as John Constantine, that's also because of the supporting cast. Rachel Weisz plays a double role in the horror story, two twin sisters who can also see and interact with demons. The more gifted one supposedly committed suicide, but her sister doesn't believe it. We also have a young Shia LaBeouf playing a character in "Constantine," before the actor got his "Transformers" deal. Similarly, Djimon Hounsou plays Midnite, another ally of Constantine's in his fight against demons.
Tilda Swinton, as Gabriel the angel, is also an incredible ingredient of "Constantine," and the kind of character that we'd also want to see in a sequel. Peter Stormare, who also played opposite Keanu Reeves in "John Wick 2," portrays a pragmatic Satan ready for surprising compromises for the greater good — or well, evil. Like Gabriel, Satan is a highlight of Lawrence's movie, and a likely candidate to return in the sequel.
What about Constantine 2?
The ending of "Constantine" is a foregone conclusion. The audience expects the hero to ultimately win the battle against evil, no matter the personal sacrifices he has to make. But the evil in this picture is actually Satan. A mere mortal like John can't possibly save the world from demons. Constantine can't deliver that ultimate defeat. It makes sense for the audience to expect a sequel. You want to see how Satan ends up getting another chance at winning Constantine's soul. Also, the 20-year gap between the first "Constantine" and a second installment may serve the story, given how the first part ended. An aging Constantine would be closer to meeting one of the two parties interested in his soul, whether it's God or Satan.
Unfortunately, for fans of Lawrence's first "Constantine" movie, streaming services like HBO Max remain the best place to enjoy this limited universe. The sequel has been a hot topic for years, with talks intensifying since 2022 when the sequel was first announced. The latest development on the matter dropped in October 2025, when Reeves said that another draft for the "Constantine 2" script came in. "We're waiting. We're gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too," Reeves told Rotten Tomatoes at the time. Since then, Netflix made an offer to buy Warner Bros. and HBO Max. If the deal goes through, it may be Netflix that decides the fate of "Constantine 2."