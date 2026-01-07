HBO Max Is Streaming Keanu Reeves' Underrated Comic Book Horror Movie

Released in early 2005, Francis Lawrence's directorial debut "Constantine" wasn't the massive success Warner Bros. may have envisioned, despite starring Keanu Reeves, an already established star after the "Matrix" movies. "Constantine" made over $231 million at the box office against a $100 million budget, and its Rotten Tomatoes rating sits at 46% out of 226 reviews as of this writing. However, the picture became a cult classic, a fan favorite that's still sparking talk about a sequel more than 20 years later. While "Constantine 2" is yet to be greenlit, despite interest from both Reeves and Lawrence, the original film started streaming on HBO Max in early 2026, giving fans of the action-horror movie a chance to rewatch it. As for those who avoided the film all these years, or were simply unaware of it, they can discover it from the comfort of their home — and potentially join the chorus of fans asking for a second part in the story.

"Constantine" is an example where the Rotten Tomatoes score from movie critics (46%) is not a reliable indicator for the wider audience's reception. Rotten Tomatoes' Popcorn Meter rating is much higher, 72% out of over 250,000 ratings, in line with the film's IMDb rating (7.0/10 from over 402,000 reviews). Critics may have had valid points to fault "Constantine" for when it premiered, but it's nonetheless a great movie to watch. Keanu Reeves portrays an exorcist/investigator who deals in the occult. John Constantine can see, speak, and battle demons and/or angels who are already engaged in their own squabble over humanity. He's doing that while carrying his own metaphorical cross towards his inevitable judgment day.