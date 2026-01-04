Zack Snyder's Underrated Zombie Movie Is Streaming On Netflix

There's nothing quite like ringing in the dawn of a new year with a good movie, and it looks like Netflix is doubling down on its horror offerings by bringing Zack Snyder's 2004 "Dawn of the Dead" remake to the streaming platform. If you've never seen the movie that helped launch Zack Snyder's career as a top director, then now is a great time to catch up and see what all the hype is about. His vision of George A. Romero's 1978 classic takes the zombie formula and turns it on its head, following in the footsteps of other zombie action giants like "28 Days Later," which was one of the first zombie flicks to highlight fast-moving zombies instead of the previously beloved "shamblers" that many other flicks used, including Romero's original classics.

Despite being over 20 years old at this point, the movie has aged fairly well, with reviews for it on Rotten Tomatoes still heralding it as a classic. One user even wrote that the movie is "a rare, worthy remake which breathed new life into the then decaying horror genre..." Of course, you don't have to take everyone else's word for it. You can check it out yourself right now, along with a slew of other great movies like Liam Neeson's forgotten action thriller, "Honest Thief".