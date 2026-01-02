Samsung's New AI-Powered Portable Projector Comes For Your TV

If you're considering buying a smart TV from any of the major brands for your living room, you may want to revisit the idea of getting a projector instead — especially now that Samsung has unveiled a brand-new portable projector that uses AI to improve your viewing experience and reduce the need for tweaking the image. After all, messing with the settings may be the most annoying thing about projectors. The Freestyle Plus (which Samsung styles as Freestyle+) comes with improved brightness over its predecessors — another important feature you'd want in a TV alternative. Announced ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the Freestyle Plus delivers the same design as the original Freestyle projector. It looks like a cylinder that you can move around with ease.

You can also rotate the device, which means you can turn any surface in your home into a TV replacement, whether it's a wall, the ceiling, or a floor. The projector supports 430 ISO Lumens, which Samsung says is twice the brightness of the previous generation, making the new Freestyle model a good choice for "everyday living environments." A 360-degree speaker should deliver "immersive, room-filling sound," according to Samsung. The Freestyle Plus also supports Q-Symphony — a feature that will let you sync the projector with Samsung soundbars for an even richer sound experience. While these features may be compelling enough for the Freestyle Plus to replace a TV in your home, Samsung didn't mention the price or release date for the new device.