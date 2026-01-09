Fallout's Ella Purnell Played A Small Part In A Disappointing Superhero Sequel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The wonderful and unexpectedly vicious Ella Purnell from some of the biggest streaming TV series in the world, such as "Yellowjackets" and "Fallout," has been on screen for longer than you'd expect. With her recent fame, it makes sense that most would think she's relatively new, but that's not the case. In fact, you might have seen her before and didn't even realize it. She had small roles in "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," the 2016 remake of "The Legend of Tarzan," in Disney's "Maleficent" as a young, teen villain, and 2011's horror "Intruders" with Clive Owen. There's another film that people are recognizing Purnell in, and that's "Kick-Ass 2," the black comedy superhero sequel.

If you go back and watch it, Purnell is instantly recognizable as a mean girl from high school; or rather, the head girl's sidekick. One of the main characters, Mindy Macready, or "Hit Girl," played by Chloë Grace Moretz, comes up against some not-so-friendly girls while trying to blend into her normal, not-at-all-superhero lifestyle. After some bullying, the squad gets their comeuppance when Mindy pulls out her, well, unique "Sic" stick that makes them vomit and soil themselves on the spot.

"Kick-Ass 2" wasn't exactly well-received, you could say. It currently has a 33% critics rating and 57% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The IMDB user base is more forgiving, as it has a 6.5 out of 10 star rating there, with over 298,000 reviews. Ultimately, you could say it was a disappointing sequel. Still, it's interesting to see Purnell in earlier roles, even if they are auxiliary.