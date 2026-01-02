Galaxy S26's New Privacy Feature Leaves The iPhone 17 In The Dust
With the new Galaxy S26 lineup expected to be unveiled next month, leaks about Samsung's upcoming flagship phones have been growing in frequency. One of the most interesting leaks so far is related to a hardware and software feature that will add a layer of privacy to the display. According to Naver Blog user yeux1122, a leaked version of One UI 8 reveals a new Privacy Display screen is currently in the works.
This innovative feature could very well make privacy screen protectors a thing of the past, as it will allegedly make the Galaxy S26 display less visible from a side angle. More interestingly, the screenshot suggests this can be turned on automatically, depending on which app is open on the display, the notification that arrives, and whether or not the user is typing in a password or PIN code.
The addition of this privacy feature shows that, year after year, Samsung continues to improve on the display of its phones, while Apple has been less aggressive about introducing new display technologies. Truth be told, while Apple says the iPhone 17 display is tougher and more scratch-resistant than any other screen on a smartphone, it will soon lack two major features available on Galaxy phones.
Apple should be watching
With the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung added a glare-free display. While Apple was rumored to add a similar technology on the iPhone 17 Pro, the company opted not to add this feature to its 2025 smartphone lineup. Now, the new display available on the Galaxy S26 models will not only improve on this feature, but allegedly add another useful privacy feature.
More than just preventing others from seeing your photos or which websites you're visiting, this feature could prevent thieves from seeing users' passwords at a glance. An noteworthy Wall Street Journal report from years ago highlighted how criminals were watching people type their passwords so they could steal people's phones and unlock the devices as soon as they got their hands on them.
If yeux1122's leak turns out to be accurate, Apple will really have to step up its game to continue to add privacy features to its iPhones, as this is more than just a software innovation, but also new hardware that needs to be developed. That said, early rumors about the iPhone 18 lineup don't mention a display change in that department; as a matter of fact, the latest leaks expect Apple to add under-display Face ID to the Pro lineup. However, whether or not the company will be able to deliver this technology is yet to be seen.