Galaxy S26's New Privacy Feature Leaves The iPhone 17 In The Dust

With the new Galaxy S26 lineup expected to be unveiled next month, leaks about Samsung's upcoming flagship phones have been growing in frequency. One of the most interesting leaks so far is related to a hardware and software feature that will add a layer of privacy to the display. According to Naver Blog user yeux1122, a leaked version of One UI 8 reveals a new Privacy Display screen is currently in the works.

This innovative feature could very well make privacy screen protectors a thing of the past, as it will allegedly make the Galaxy S26 display less visible from a side angle. More interestingly, the screenshot suggests this can be turned on automatically, depending on which app is open on the display, the notification that arrives, and whether or not the user is typing in a password or PIN code.

The addition of this privacy feature shows that, year after year, Samsung continues to improve on the display of its phones, while Apple has been less aggressive about introducing new display technologies. Truth be told, while Apple says the iPhone 17 display is tougher and more scratch-resistant than any other screen on a smartphone, it will soon lack two major features available on Galaxy phones.