Your Starlink Router Might Be Obsolete Now - Here's How To Upgrade For Free

Early users of Starlink received a perplexing email in November 2025, notifying them that SpaceX would no longer be supporting software updates to their first-generation router. To address this somewhat alarming news, however, the satellite internet giant gave its customers an offer that has them doubling down on proclaiming the benefits of Starlink over regular home internet set ups: The company will send them a replacement, the Router Mini, for free.

The warning, which has slowly rolled out to customer inboxes following the initial November announcement, has sparked both concern and excitement across social media as customers wonder what the implications will be for their internet service. Critically, Starlink has stressed that the change in policy will not prevent functioning Gen 1 routers from working. However, the company emphasized that the discontinued support could degrade the router's performance over time, as it will not receive future software or security updates. As such, Starlink strongly suggests that users upgrade their devices via the corresponding link in their support email.

The push to swap out customers' Gen 1 routers isn't the first time SpaceX has called for customers to update their hardware in 2025. Just a few weeks earlier, Starlink informed customers who'd either paused or canceled their services that they needed to update their Starlink dishes' software — or risk permanently losing operability. Luckily, users merely needed to plug their Starlink dish in at an outside location in order to perform the update. And while this fix is less intensive than the one recommended to Gen 1 router users, Starlink has provided a comprehensive, step-by-step guide on their website to make the transition as seamless as possible.