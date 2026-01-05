Sleek New Android Phone Comes With Features Google's Pixel Can't Match
The Clicks Communicator looks nothing like what you'd expect from an Android phone in 2026. It features a rather small 4.03-inch display and a built-in QWERTY keyboard reminiscent of a BlackBerry instead of resembling the all-screen candy bar or foldable phones that most smartphone vendors sell today. While the Clicks Communicator may seem like little more than nostalgia bait for smartphone users who once owned a BlackBerry, it's packed with features that modern users may appreciate. In fact, the Clicks Communicator delivers several features that are not available from Google's own Pixel phones.
Google Pixel handsets, like the Pixel 10 series unveiled last summer, are high-end smartphones that deliver Google's vision of what Android should be, from the smartphone experience to the software and AI integration. The Pixel phones are also expensive, starting at $799, just like their direct rivals from Apple. The Clicks Communicator is not a flagship phone. Priced at $499, or $399 during preorders, the device isn't even supposed to be your main phone, with the company selling it as a complementary device.
But even so, the Clicks phone will offer users a few exciting features beyond the unique built-in keyboard and more compact design. The list includes a Prompt Key for voice-related tasks, an LED that lights up in different colors, a mute switch, a Clicks key shortcut button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD support for up to 2TB of extra storage, interchangeable backplates, a physical SIM card, and a silicon-carbon battery.
It all starts with a sleek design
The Communicator comes from the same company that produces the standalone Clicks Keyboard accessories for traditional smartphones, including select iPhones and Pixel phones. But rather than add a keyboard case to a smartphone, the company created a compact phone that measures just 130.5 × 78.63 × 12mm and weighs 170g. As a point of comparison, the Pixel 10 measures 152.8 × 72 × 8.6mm and weighs 204g. A more bite-sized offering is exactly what some users may want, especially when it comes to the reason the Clicks Communicator exists in the first place: it's meant to be used for texting and email apps, even though it supports a full Android 16 experience.
Despite the smaller size, the phone features competitive hardware, including a 4.03-inch AMOLED display, a 4nm processor, 256GB of built-in storage, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 24-megapixel selfie camera, Qi2 (magnetic) wireless charging, USB-C connectivity, Bluetooth, and NFC support. Some of these specs may sound typical for traditional Android phones, including Google Pixel devices. They should ensure a decent phone experience for the Communicator. But it's the extra features that may impress buyers.
The keyboard comes with touch support and a built-in fingerprint sensor. The 4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery also can't be found on Google's Pixel, Samsung's Galaxy S, or Apple's iPhone models, as the technology is currently limited to Chinese brands. The 3.5mm headphone jack and the microSD card are the sorts of features most smartphone vendors have removed from their devices, including Google. The support for a physical SIM card also went by the wayside with the Pixel 10, but the Communicator still offers the functionality.
Clicks Communicator's special buttons
In addition to the physical QWERTY keyboard, the Clicks Communicator features physical buttons that you won't find on most Android phones, including Google's Pixels. The Prompt Key on the side can be used to start voice messages or voice recordings. It may sound similar to the Pixel's side button that activates Gemini, but the Prompt Key also features a Signal LED that lights up in customizable colors depending on who contacts you.
On the other side, there's a kill switch that can mute the phone. On the keyboard, a Clicks key shortcut button similar to the iPhone's Action button will let you trigger specific actions. Pixel phones do not feature physical mute switches or Action buttons. Finally, the user-replaceable back panel is something rarely seen on other devices, especially flagship phones from the likes of Google and Apple.
Reserving the Clicks Communicator by paying the full price right now will get you $100 in savings ($399 instead of $499), and you'll get two free back covers (a $100 value). A $199 reservation option is also on offer to lock in the $399 early bird price. You can cancel any time before February 27 when the preorder period ends. The phone will start shipping later this year.