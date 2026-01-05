Sleek New Android Phone Comes With Features Google's Pixel Can't Match

The Clicks Communicator looks nothing like what you'd expect from an Android phone in 2026. It features a rather small 4.03-inch display and a built-in QWERTY keyboard reminiscent of a BlackBerry instead of resembling the all-screen candy bar or foldable phones that most smartphone vendors sell today. While the Clicks Communicator may seem like little more than nostalgia bait for smartphone users who once owned a BlackBerry, it's packed with features that modern users may appreciate. In fact, the Clicks Communicator delivers several features that are not available from Google's own Pixel phones.

Google Pixel handsets, like the Pixel 10 series unveiled last summer, are high-end smartphones that deliver Google's vision of what Android should be, from the smartphone experience to the software and AI integration. The Pixel phones are also expensive, starting at $799, just like their direct rivals from Apple. The Clicks Communicator is not a flagship phone. Priced at $499, or $399 during preorders, the device isn't even supposed to be your main phone, with the company selling it as a complementary device.

But even so, the Clicks phone will offer users a few exciting features beyond the unique built-in keyboard and more compact design. The list includes a Prompt Key for voice-related tasks, an LED that lights up in different colors, a mute switch, a Clicks key shortcut button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD support for up to 2TB of extra storage, interchangeable backplates, a physical SIM card, and a silicon-carbon battery.