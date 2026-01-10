Your PlayStation 5 Is Probably Using The Wrong HDMI Cable - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market since it launched in late 2020, and comes with several exciting features, including support for 4K 120Hz gaming. To ensure you get the most out of your PS5, Sony provides a compatible HDMI 2.1 cable in the box, allowing you to connect the console to your 4K TV. While the supplied cable supports all the features that the PS5 has to offer, the same can't be said about every third-party HDMI cable, as not all HDMI cables are made equal or boast the same capabilities.

If you have been using an HDMI cable other than the cable provided by the Japanese tech giant, you may be using the wrong cable. The reason for this is that older HDMI cables, such as Premium High Speed Cables (sometimes referred to as HDMI 2.0) or High Speed HDMI Cables, don't have sufficient bandwidth to support all the advanced features that the PS5 packs. This results in you missing out on key PS5 features. So, here's everything you need to know about selecting the right HDMI cable for use with the PS5.