How Long Can An HDMI Cable Be Without Causing Quality Loss?

Not every AV setup can be wired using shorter HDMI cables, especially for situations where you want all your AV components at one end of a space, and your TV mounted at the other. These scenarios may require at least one long HDMI run (maxing out around 100 feet for active HDMI), and you may want even more if you wish to future-proof your media hub. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to extend your HDMI cables for longer runs.

For starters, you can invest in HDMI extenders. Similar to active HDMI cables, extenders amplify an HDMI signal, but do so by adapting to a different cable type entirely. One of the most common types of extenders is driven by Cat5e/6 technology — a short HDMI cable plugs into one end, while a Cat5e or Cat6 cable is used for the longer wire run (often up to distances of 300 feet or longer) , and converts back to HDMI before it hits your TV.

Fiber optic and coaxial-driven extenders are other cable and adapter options you can consider. Fiber optic is ideal for running an HDMI connection over runs measured in miles, while coaxial is best for extending signals up to 1,000 feet. Alternatively, you can invest in HDMI repeaters, which are devices placed at intervals along a wire run to boost the HDMI signal. As mentioned, you can also ditch passive HDMI in favor of active cables that are designed to span greater distances.

We know what you're thinking: Are wireless HDMI kits an option? This is undoubtedly attractive on the surface, but in some cases, even the best wireless HDMI transmitters can be as susceptible to signal degradation as a long but cheaply-made passive HDMI cable.