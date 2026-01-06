Amazon Launches Alexa Plus For The Web

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After introducing Alexa Plus (Alexa+) last February, Amazon is now ready to make the AI assistant available on the web to Early Access users. By launching Alexa Plus on the web, Amazon wants to ensure that anyone can use the Alexa AI assistant, even if they don't have nearby any Amazon products that ship with Alexa built-in like Echo speakers and Fire TV devices. As for those Amazon customers who are already talking to Alexa Plus via their Amazon gadgets, the arrival of Alexa Plus on the web will make it even easier to interact with the AI assistant.

There's another key reason to make Alexa Plus available via Alexa.com: Amazon can finally compete with chatbots that are far more popular than Alexa, including ChatGPT and Gemini. When ChatGPT went viral in late 2022, it took the technology landscape by storm. Suddenly, most tech companies were responding to ChatGPT by developing their own chatbot alternatives or creating AI-first products. Alexa was already available as a voice assistant on Amazon products at the time, but it wasn't ChatGPT-equivalent.

While Alexa could play music and order products for the user, ChatGPT was answering general questions in natural language. Three years later, chatbots like ChatGPT have gained new abilities, becoming even more useful AI tools than the ChatGPT version that went viral in 2022. However, it's only in early 2026 that Amazon is starting to compete in earnest with other chatbots. That said, Alexa Plus won't exactly be a ChatGPT equivalent.