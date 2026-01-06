Pioneer Launches First Aftermarket CarPlay Unit With Dolby Atmos Support

Starting at $1,300 and shipping this spring, the Sphera is the newest aftermarket CarPlay unit from Pioneer that car owners should be paying attention to. Launched at CES 2026, the Sphera is the world's first aftermarket spatial audio head unit that can support Dolby Atmos in CarPlay. That's great news to anyone looking to upgrade the head unit of their car with an aftermarket solution that supports Dolby Atmos content. The Sphera can also be a solution for cars with infotainment systems that don't support CarPlay.

Pioneer said in its announcement that the Sphera is a product that should work for "millions of existing vehicles," without mentioning any specific models. However, the company notes that installation is possible with "minimal modification," as the head unit should fit a "wide variety of vehicles."

The head unit will work with the car's speakers and use Pioneer's proprietary Pure Autotuning technology to customize the sound experience to the car's interior. Pure is supposed to take into account the unique characteristics of the cabin, including the size, shape, and materials. Pure Autotuning will "precisely adjust time alignment, frequency response, and channel levels to optimize performance and place the listener at the acoustical center position." This will ensure the spatial audio and Dolby Atmos experience users want from their car's sound system.