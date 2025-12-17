Rivian CEO Says Apple CarPlay Is Never Coming To Their Cars (For A Good Reason)

While saying "no" to CarPlay has backfired for a few carmaker CEOs, RJ Scaringe isn't worried about that. The main reason is due to the hardware and software integration between Rivian's vehicle and infotainment system. Besides that, the company has been quick to add new features, including Google Maps and natively integrated Apple Music. He says that it will soon integrate AI with ChatGPT and Gemini, as these AIs will be responsible for "portions" of the system.

More importantly, he claims that both Rivian and Tesla drivers aren't worried about CarPlay. He suggests this is a unfounded fear of new buyers, as those who buy these EVs are more than happy with the infotainment systems they offer: "I also think that people that are in Teslas and Rivians that are actually driving it, the number of people that actually complain about it is very low. The number of people that say they're not buying Rivian because of CarPlay is a higher number, but once you get into it, you're like, 'Oh, what was I worried about?'"

With that said, you shouldn't expect CarPlay to come to Rivian vehicles in any capacity any time soon. Still, users should continue to get key features that iPhone and Android users expect in modern vehicles, in addition to plenty of AI.