Sorry, GM - Apple's CarPlay Isn't Going Anywhere

Back in 2023, General Motors announced plans to start phasing out Apple CarPlay compatibility from its electric vehicles, a strategy that has since expanded to include gas-powered vehicles as well. GM's decision regarding CarPlay, and Android Auto for that matter, has been derided by many as anti-consumer. The rationale behind GM's peculiar decision is that the company wants users to use its own infotainment system so it can then charge them for data plans and subscription-based access to helpful navigation features.

In the wake of GM's plan to eliminate CarPlay compatibility across the board, The Atlantic writes that the "glory days of CarPlay may be numbered." The crux of the argument is that automakers can make a lot more money by offering their own infotainment options. While GM is currently the only major manufacturer with plans to discontinue CarPlay support, the article claims that other auto manufacturers following suit is not a matter of if, but when.

The reality, though, is that GM is sacrificing usability for short-term profits. Users love CarPlay and many individuals who rely on the seamless integration of their iPhone and their vehicle will likely steer clear of GM vehicles as a result.