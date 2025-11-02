You Can Add Apple CarPlay To Older Cars - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple CarPlay debuted in 2014, providing iPhone users with a safer and more streamlined means of using iOS features while driving. Since its inception, more than 800 different car models have offered CarPlay and all its useful features as the infotainment system of choice. But what if you own a vehicle that was released before 2014? Fortunately, there are all kinds of aftermarket head units available with built-in CarPlay support, and Crutchfield has one of the largest selections on the market. In fact, the website also features a convenient tool that will match your vehicle's year, make, and model to a compatible CarPlay multimedia receiver.

We ran a search for a 2013 Toyota Corolla, and the tool returned over 100 results, with prices ranging from $200 all the way up to $1,700. Well-known brands like Kenwood, JVC, and Alpine were among our available options, with many of the head units supporting both wired and wireless CarPlay connectivity. Many listings will also link to an installation accessories page, so you'll be able to purchase everything you need to install your new CarPlay head unit. At a minimum, this should include a wiring harness adapter and an aftermarket trim kit.