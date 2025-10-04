How To Personalize Your Apple CarPlay Dashboard

If your vehicle's infotainment system supports it, Apple CarPlay can be one of your best passengers. With hands-free messaging and phone calls, Siri integration, maps, and music, CarPlay covers a large swath of modern driving needs. And with the new CarPlay iOS 26 adding more features and capabilities, the system is better than ever. Along with coming in handy while driving, there are several ways you can personalize the Apple CarPlay dashboard to make the experience your own.

First, connect your iPhone to Apple CarPlay. This can be done by establishing a wired connection via a USB cable, or if the vehicle supports Bluetooth, make a wireless connection by navigating to Settings > General > CarPlay on your iPhone. You'll need Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on your phone, which are easily found at the top of your iPhone Settings menu. Once connected, there are a number of ways you can personalize CarPlay, including modifying what apps appear on the vehicle's display, changing from light to dark mode, and setting CarPlay to remember where you parked.

As with creating your own custom startup sound in CarPlay, personalizing the system to your liking can create a richer experience while driving. Like fixing the most common Apple CarPlay problems, most of these tips and tricks will involve navigating to CarPlay settings on your iPhone or directly from the CarPlay dashboard. Just make sure you're not driving while doing so.