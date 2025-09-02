How To Change Your Apple CarPlay Background

It's natural to personalize things we own and put a stamp of our personality on them. We personalize our smartphone backgrounds, laptop wallpapers, and even set custom screensavers on our TVs. This level of personalization can also be extended to Apple CarPlay, since the platform allows you to change the background to fit your style. In fact, that's not the only customization feature that Apple provides.

Along with making changes to CarPlay's wallpaper, you can also change its appearance by toggling between Light and Dark modes through the Settings app. While the wallpaper choices are limited, it is a useful option for those who spend a lot of time in their cars. Your vehicle's ignition must be turned on, and your iPhone needs to be connected to the car's infotainment system to change the wallpaper. You can only do this via the CarPlay interface, not via the iPhone itself. The method works irrespective of whether you use CarPlay in the wired configuration or wireless — either directly or via a wireless CarPlay dongle for older vehicles.