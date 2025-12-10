Rivian Won't Get CarPlay Support, But Another Key Apple Feature Is Coming Soon

Recently, a Bloomberg report surprised Tesla drivers by revealing that the company is working on an initiative to add CarPlay support to its vehicles. While this has been a long-awaited feature by many users, the carmaker was always against it due to the development of its own software, which gives Tesla greater control of its ecosystem.

While most carmakers are willing to support CarPlay and Android Auto due to their popularity, one buzzy newcomer followed Tesla's lead. Rivian, which also has plenty of drivers begging for CarPlay, is also against putting Apple's infotainment platform in its vehicles. That said, the company clearly isn't ruling out the idea of working with Apple altogether.

While Rivian already offers Apple Music with a Connect+ subscription, its software chief Wassym Bensaid announced that the second generation of Rivian vehicles will get native support for digital car keys on Apple, Google, and Samsung Wallets with the .46 OTA update later this month. For iPhone users, this means that if they own a Gen 2 Rivian, they will be able to unlock their vehicle simply by approaching it.