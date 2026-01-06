Roborock's Latest Robot Vacuums Do More Than Climb Stairs - They Jump
CES 2026 kicked off in style, as Roborock caught our attention by announcing the world's first robot vacuum with legs. After unveiling a robot with arms at CES 2025, the company decided to break new ground in the home cleaning space at this year's conference.
That said, it's important to note right away that unlike the Saros Z70, which launched right after CES 2025, Roborock says the new wheel-leg robot vacuum — which is officially called the Roborock Saros Rover — is still a work in progress. Even though it's already a working device, as the company demoed it climbing stairs, sliding down a ramp, jumping, and even dancing (!), Roborock says that the final release date and list of features are both "to be announced."
What's interesting about this robot vacuum with legs is that it took the company less than two years to evolve from climbing 4cm thresholds with Qrevo Curv to a robot that can actually walk up stairs. Plus, beyond the Saros Rover, Roborock also took the opportunity to introduce the new Saros 20, Saros 20 Sonic, Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, and the F25 Ace Pro at CES 2026.
I watched Roborock vacuums dance, and now you can too
Besides being able to climb solid stairs, Roborock tells us that the Saros Rover can also climb stairs with carpets or stairs that curve. The Saros Rover is even able to come back down the stairs without tumbling over, though Roborock didn't demo that functionality at its CES sneak peek.
What the company showed us instead was a choreographed dance performed by the Saros Z70 and Saros Rover robot vacuums. In the video above, the Z70 models move their arms to the rhythm of a song while the Rover glides around on its wheel-legs and even jumps up and down. Roborock says that jumping is an important feature of the robot to cross thresholds and even establish a proper balance with its legs. While it's unclear how this robot will behave in real life, the company is taking its time to not rush its release, as it did with the Saros Z70.
At the end of the day, Roborock says it's not just about making robot vacuums with arms or legs -– though that might be a CES 2027 announcement –- but actually building the best cleaning algorithm, as everybody's home is different, and most robot vacuums still struggle with challenging environments or multi-level homes. We will let you know when the company announces the official release date and all of the features that will ship with this futuristic robot vacuum.