Roborock's Latest Robot Vacuums Do More Than Climb Stairs - They Jump

CES 2026 kicked off in style, as Roborock caught our attention by announcing the world's first robot vacuum with legs. After unveiling a robot with arms at CES 2025, the company decided to break new ground in the home cleaning space at this year's conference.

That said, it's important to note right away that unlike the Saros Z70, which launched right after CES 2025, Roborock says the new wheel-leg robot vacuum — which is officially called the Roborock Saros Rover — is still a work in progress. Even though it's already a working device, as the company demoed it climbing stairs, sliding down a ramp, jumping, and even dancing (!), Roborock says that the final release date and list of features are both "to be announced."

What's interesting about this robot vacuum with legs is that it took the company less than two years to evolve from climbing 4cm thresholds with Qrevo Curv to a robot that can actually walk up stairs. Plus, beyond the Saros Rover, Roborock also took the opportunity to introduce the new Saros 20, Saros 20 Sonic, Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, and the F25 Ace Pro at CES 2026.