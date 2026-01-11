Are Apple AirTags Actually Reliable? Here's What Users Say

Apple introduced its first-generation item tracker, the AirTag, in 2021. This round accessory is made to be used on keychains, chunky wallets, luggage, backpacks, and other objects we might want to keep track of. Over the years, users have found different use cases for the AirTag, from hiding it in their vehicle in case it gets stolen or even attaching it to a Nintendo Switch 2 case.

The AirTag works in two ways: by using a Bluetooth signal from your iPhone and other Apple devices that rely on the Find My network function, or via the iPhone's ultra-wideband chip, which can tell the location of your AirTag as long as you're within 30 meters (or 100 feet) from it.

While this is one of the best item trackers on the market, especially due to the Find My network function — which has over a billion Apple devices on it and can potentially help you find your lost items — several users complain that the AirTag can be unreliable. While it's true that the AirTag isn't perfect, sometimes people have a misconception of how it works or what it can actually track. Here's what you need to know about the AirTag's reliability.