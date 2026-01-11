Dialogue Too Quiet When Watching TV? Change These Settings

Ever watch a movie or TV show where the loud scenes are always drowning out the dialogue? Or worse yet, while your two favorite characters are speaking, and their voices sound like a whisper. Turning up the volume doesn't help because most likely, it has to do with the dynamic range of the audio stream — the difference between the quietest and loudest sounds. When looking at a visualized sound wave, these are the valleys and peaks, and the bigger the range, the greater the difference in volume.

But there is a setting to make the difference more balanced called Dynamic Range Compression (DRC), also sometimes called volume leveling or night mode on various TVs and audio devices. By turning this setting on, you decrease the volume of the louder noises while increasing the softer noises, balancing out the audio so all of the sounds are relatively similar in regards to volume. This setting can especially help with varying audio streams, like when commercials come on and they're much louder than what you're watching. In fact, volume leveling is a great trick to use on Roku TV to eliminate the loud commercial problem.

Some TVs also have specific sound mode settings, like Movie, User, or Standard, similar to the preconfigured visual setting modes you'd select when changing picture quality. If this is the case, you'll find these settings tucked away in a system menu related to Audio or Sound. You may even find one that refers to dialogue or speech, like Clear Voice.