Cobra Kai Star Peyton List's Supernatural TV Series Is A Must-Watch On Paramount+

High school can be challenging enough, never mind having to attend classes you hate in the afterlife. But if you've been on the lookout for a great new show to binge, and could do with a teen-drama-meets-supernatural combo, you'll want to check out "School Spirits" on Paramount+.

Fans of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" series will recognize the main talent, Peyton List, who stars as Maddie Nears, a teen who wakes up one day as a ghost. Funny enough, she has zero recollection of how she actually died, unlike all the other students at Split River High School who have passed on. Taking matters into her own hands, Maddie begins investigating her mysterious death with the help of some fellow ghosts — and a handful of friends that haven't kicked the bucket yet.

Developed by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, "Spirits" premiered on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023, and was renewed for a second season that hit the platform on January 30, 2025. A third series is set to premiere on January 28, 2026. Additional cast members include Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, and Spencer McPherson, among other players.

The series puts Peyton's acting chops on full display, as she's forced to contend with her supernatural fate. Combining drama and thriller elements with a touch of comedy, "School Spirits" is the kind of show that wears multiple genre hats and manages to get each one to fit nicely — for the most part.