Blade Runner Considered Several Hollywood Legends Before Casting Harrison Ford

As much as Harrison Ford's name has merged with Ridley Scott's 1982 classic, "Blade Runner" — as well as the "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" franchises, the latter of which is still releasing tons of new movies and TV shows — in the last four decades, the actor wasn't even remotely the first choice to play the film's protagonist, Rick Deckard. Despite his now well-known roles in timeless classics like "American Graffiti, "Apocalypse Now," and the two original "Star Wars" movies that all came out before "Blade Runner," Ford wasn't a leading star yet.

According to a 2012 Time article, the movie's producers went through a list of established actors, including Jack Nicholson, Paul Newman, Sean Connery, Clint Eastwood, Peter Falk, Nick Nolte, Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Dustin Hoffman, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. But once Scott and his team saw Ford in scenes in some early footage of Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the decision to cast him as Deckard was unanimous, according to the film's producer, Michael Deeley (via Los Angeles Magazine). But that didn't mean it made everyone happy. As Scott recalled in a 2025 interview for GQ, "I remember my financiers saying, 'Who the f*** is Harrison Ford?' I said, 'You're gonna find out.' So [he] became my leading man."

They certainly did, alongside the rest of the world, since his decision turned out to be just perfect, in retrospect.