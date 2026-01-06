LG's 2026 OLED Wallpaper TVs Could Completely Change Your Home Theater
LG is no stranger to cutting-edge tech. Whether it's the "world's first Dual-Hz gaming monitor" in 2023 or the 98-inch mini LED TV in 2024, the company is once again making waves — this time by bringing back a TV originally launched in 2017. Announced at CES 2026, the LG OLED evo W6 may just have you giving your home theatre setup a redesign as well.
Along with the new TV including advanced wireless connectivity and new OLED tech known as Hyper Radiant Color Technology, LG states that the new OLED Wallpaper TV isn't just the thinnest true wireless OLED TV to date, but it's delivering some rather impressive specifications along with it. The new television also has a few goodies for gamers as well.
While the company's press release focuses on the "True Wireless Wallpaper TV," LG promises a more expansive lineup for the 2026 OLED evo series as well. The company announced some new software features, many of which will be powered by artificial intelligence. These new features can help personalize the viewing experience for users while also sharing information about what they're watching.
LG's OLED Wallpaper TV delivers the goods
Unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the LG Wallpaper OLED TV features a 9mm body, which also includes a refined wall mount that will allow the TV to sit flush with the wall. Users will be able to install the television practically anywhere, as all the inputs for the television are housed within a wireless Zero Connect Box. Users can place the box up to 10 meters away from the screen while still getting lossless 4K video and audio.
Along with its exceptionally thin design, LG's OLED evo W6 is powered by the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that helps power LG's Dual AI Engine. LG is also delivering a new Hyper Radiant Color Technology, which helps lower screen reflection while also improving colors and brightness. Thanks to Brightness Booster Ultra, the Wallpaper TV has a luminance level that LG claims is 3.9 times brighter than typical OLEDs. The TV is also built with gamers in mind, as it supports a 4K 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1 millisecond pixel response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, and an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).
In addition to some rather impressive specs, LG is also unveiling new software features, such as a personalized webOS home screen known as "My Page." The TV will be able to recognize who is watching it through a voice command and will tailor the experience to that user. Users will also have access to an "In This Scene" feature, which provides information relating to what they are viewing, such as cast members — similar to Prime Video's X-Ray Recaps. LG has yet to share any details about pricing or a specific release date, but you can definitely add this to the list of noteworthy TVs arriving in 2026.