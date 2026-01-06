LG's 2026 OLED Wallpaper TVs Could Completely Change Your Home Theater

LG is no stranger to cutting-edge tech. Whether it's the "world's first Dual-Hz gaming monitor" in 2023 or the 98-inch mini LED TV in 2024, the company is once again making waves — this time by bringing back a TV originally launched in 2017. Announced at CES 2026, the LG OLED evo W6 may just have you giving your home theatre setup a redesign as well.

Along with the new TV including advanced wireless connectivity and new OLED tech known as Hyper Radiant Color Technology, LG states that the new OLED Wallpaper TV isn't just the thinnest true wireless OLED TV to date, but it's delivering some rather impressive specifications along with it. The new television also has a few goodies for gamers as well.

While the company's press release focuses on the "True Wireless Wallpaper TV," LG promises a more expansive lineup for the 2026 OLED evo series as well. The company announced some new software features, many of which will be powered by artificial intelligence. These new features can help personalize the viewing experience for users while also sharing information about what they're watching.