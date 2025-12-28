4 Exciting Smart TVs Coming Out In 2026

The smart TV landscape in 2025 was largely dominated by incremental updates, with new OLED, Mini-LED, and QLED televisions from major smart TV brands. Some of the most popular and well-rated models from the year include Samsung's S95F OLED TV, considered the best TV of the year; a solid high-end OLED TV – Sony Bravia 8 II; and a mid-range model with excellent reviews – TCL QM6K.

However, we did get one major new innovation in the form of the RGB MiniLED technology. Hisense launched its first RGB MiniLED TV, the 116UX, which is also the biggest smart TV you can buy on Amazon. Samsung also adapted the same core technology in its MR95F TV, but calls it Micro RGB. However, with 2025 drawing to a close, you are bound to wonder what's in store for smart TVs in 2026. Fortunately, manufacturers have already started sharing their plans for the next year as they prepare to show off their wares at the CES trade fair in Las Vegas next month, and it seems 2026 is going to be the year of RGB MiniLED/ Micro RGB TVs. Here are some of the most exciting smart TVs you can expect to see next year.