4 Exciting Smart TVs Coming Out In 2026
The smart TV landscape in 2025 was largely dominated by incremental updates, with new OLED, Mini-LED, and QLED televisions from major smart TV brands. Some of the most popular and well-rated models from the year include Samsung's S95F OLED TV, considered the best TV of the year; a solid high-end OLED TV – Sony Bravia 8 II; and a mid-range model with excellent reviews – TCL QM6K.
However, we did get one major new innovation in the form of the RGB MiniLED technology. Hisense launched its first RGB MiniLED TV, the 116UX, which is also the biggest smart TV you can buy on Amazon. Samsung also adapted the same core technology in its MR95F TV, but calls it Micro RGB. However, with 2025 drawing to a close, you are bound to wonder what's in store for smart TVs in 2026. Fortunately, manufacturers have already started sharing their plans for the next year as they prepare to show off their wares at the CES trade fair in Las Vegas next month, and it seems 2026 is going to be the year of RGB MiniLED/ Micro RGB TVs. Here are some of the most exciting smart TVs you can expect to see next year.
LG Micro RGB evo
LG is ready to jump on the RGB MiniLED technology bandwagon, with its upcoming Micro RGB evo television. Also known as the LG MRGB95, the smart TV will be available in 2026 in 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch models, making the LG RGB MiniLED TV significantly more friendly to people's living rooms than the massive 116-inch and 115-inch models from Hisense and Samsung, respectively.
LG has said the TV will use the newly upgraded α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which will offer better upscaling, among other features, aided by AI. The company has also revealed that the TV will be capable of covering the full BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color spaces, which are pretty impressive and result in better color fidelity and much more lifelike visuals than the current crop of smart TVs.
Among other highlights, the TV will have over a thousand dimming zones, which isn't a lot, as the Hisense 116UX has 3,584 dimming zones and the Samsung MR95F has about 5,000. The limited number of dimming zones can affect the TV's black levels and HDR performance. There is no word on pricing and other features; however, we expect to hear more from LG during CES.
Samsung's smaller Micro RGB TVs
Building on the launch of MR95F, Samsung's first Micro RGB TV, the company said it will release smaller Micro RGB TV models in 2026. It plans to launch 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch, and 115-inch models, putting the Micro RGB models in direct competition with OLED and regular Mini-LED TVs that rule living rooms right now. The small sizes also mean a lower barrier to entry in terms of pricing, as the company's current 115-inch Micro RGB TV costs a whopping $30,000.
There isn't much known about the specifics of the new Micro RGB TVs. But the company has said that the new TVs will achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, pack an updated AI chipset and an AI companion, and support Eclipsa Audio, a new spatial sound format from Google and Samsung. The company has promised to spill the beans on these models at CES 2026.
Sony's first True RGB TVs
Hisense, LG, and Samsung aren't the only popular TV brands to launch new RGB MiniLED/Micro RGB TVs in 2026. Sony, which had already revealed it was working on the technology, is expected to launch its first models in 2026. The company has also trademarked the phrase "True RGB" in Canada and Japan, indicating it plans to name its implementation of RGB MiniLED technology as True RGB.
There isn't much known about Sony's True RGB TVs; however, some rumors indicate one of the models may be called Bravia 10 and include MediaTek's MT9131 chipset. Other True RGB TV models from the company are said to be called Sony Bravia 9 II and Sony Bravia 7 II, with screen sizes ranging from 50 inches to 115 inches, in line with other TV manufacturers that are expected to launch. We can also expect the Sony True RGB TVs to run on the Google TV operating system, like the company's other smart TV models.
Samsung S99H OLED TV
Samsung's 2025 S95F OLED TV model has been widely liked, and many reviewers have called it the best TV of the year. So, there are a lot of expectations for Samsung's 2026 OLED models. Although a direct successor to the S95F has been leaked as the S95H in the company's parts database, another even higher-end model, the S99H, has shown up in leaks, suggesting the S99H would be the new OLED flagship from the company, and not the S95H. However, it remains unclear exactly what the company plans to include in it that will make it even better than the S95F successor.
While Samsung is expected to talk about the model in detail at CES 2026, we do know, thanks to Samsung's Micro RGB announcement, that all 2026 TV models of the company will support Eclipsa Audio. So we can expect the S99H to support this open-source Dolby Atmos competitor as well. It has also been leaked that the TV will come in screen sizes ranging from 55-inch to 83-inch.