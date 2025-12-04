This Is The Biggest Smart TV You Can Buy On Amazon, And It's Only $20,000

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TV sizes continue to get bigger each year, and it doesn't seem like the trend is going to stop anytime soon. For now, the crown for the biggest TV you can order off of Amazon or a similar online retailer like Best Buy, rests with the 116UX 4K TV from Hisense, a manufacturer known for its value-for-money TVs.

As the name suggests, it's a 116-inch TV. To put its insane size in context, it has around the same screen area (5,210 square inches) as four 55-inch TVs combined (approx. 5,172 square inches). So, you can imagine just how massive this TV is. Although the Hisense 116UX carries a list price of $30,000, it's frequently sold for $25,000, and is currently available as part of 2025's holiday sales for only $20,000.

However, the screen size and price tag aren't the only notable things about the Hisense 116UX. It's among the first RGB MiniLED TVs, which are also known as RGB LED or Micro RGB TVs by other manufacturers. Here's everything you need to know about it.