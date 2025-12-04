This Is The Biggest Smart TV You Can Buy On Amazon, And It's Only $20,000
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TV sizes continue to get bigger each year, and it doesn't seem like the trend is going to stop anytime soon. For now, the crown for the biggest TV you can order off of Amazon or a similar online retailer like Best Buy, rests with the 116UX 4K TV from Hisense, a manufacturer known for its value-for-money TVs.
As the name suggests, it's a 116-inch TV. To put its insane size in context, it has around the same screen area (5,210 square inches) as four 55-inch TVs combined (approx. 5,172 square inches). So, you can imagine just how massive this TV is. Although the Hisense 116UX carries a list price of $30,000, it's frequently sold for $25,000, and is currently available as part of 2025's holiday sales for only $20,000.
However, the screen size and price tag aren't the only notable things about the Hisense 116UX. It's among the first RGB MiniLED TVs, which are also known as RGB LED or Micro RGB TVs by other manufacturers. Here's everything you need to know about it.
What's so special about the Hisense 116UX
The Hisense 116UX, which was among our top gadgets from CES 2025, features some of the best technologies you can get in a modern 4K TV. The most notable of which is the RGB MiniLED technology. Unlike regular LED and Mini-LED TVs, which have white or blue LEDs and use color filters or a layer of quantum dots to create red, green, and blue colors, the three primary colors that are needed to create every other color in the spectrum, the RGB MiniLED TVs have red, green, and blue LEDs. By ditching color filters and quantum dots, the RGB MiniLED TVs are able to produce more accurate colors, and the increased number of LEDs helps create a brighter picture.
Additionally, the Hisense offering sports a 165Hz LCD panel that's perfect for high-refresh-rate gaming and supports all common HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Other 116UX highlights include a built-in 6.2.2 multi-channel speaker system and support for Dolby Atmos for a solid audio experience.
Hisense has also added Wi-Fi 6E support for connectivity, three HDMI 2.1 ports, an Ethernet port, and a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode. You can use all these ports to connect an AV receiver, a gaming console, a PC, a soundbar, or a Blu-ray player. Finally, the TV runs on the Google TV operating system, with access to the Play Store for all the apps you need.