Google TV Vs. Android TV: What Is The Difference?

When companies change the names of products as part of an upgrade or rebrand, it can be confusing for the consumer. A perfect example is Google TV versus Android TV. While Google TV is essentially the new, upgraded version of Android TV, there are enough differences to warrant a discussion. They're not direct clones and they appear on different devices, often in the same store, since they're both currently on the market. So what's the difference?

Google TV is basically the successor to Android TV, and a marked upgrade. You'll find it in new TCL Google TV models, Google Chromecast devices, and other partnered media gear. Like Android TV, it is Google's operating system for television and media experiences. Both feature Android as the foundation and both are designed specifically for media browsing on the couch. The user interface (UI), options, and settings all serve the use of a TV instead of a mobile device. Which brings up the biggest change — the interface.

Google TV emphasizes content, with menus that focus on shows and movies to watch and experience, versus the endless list of apps found on Android TVs. Although, it is nice to see the Roku Channel now available on Google TV. You get highlighted recommendations, from all your favorite streaming services, and a cleaner and more enjoyable experience, especially when navigating with a remote. Google TV is considered the better option if you're buying today, but if you already own an Android TV device, there's no need critical reason to upgrade.