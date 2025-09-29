4 Hidden Features Every Google TV User Needs To Know

Screensavers don't get enough credit: These animated screens and slideshows help to prevent image burn-in, which is particularly useful for OLED TVs. They're also a visually pleasing way to use your TV when it's not actively being used to watch content or play video games. Should you happen to own a Google TV, your screensaver sandbox is also a bit bigger. Not only does Google TV allow you to select from a range of pre-installed standby screens, but it also allows you to create your own using Google Photos and Google-powered AI.

From the Google TV home screen, choose Settings > System > Ambient mode. If you want to use your own photos as a screensaver, select Google Photos from the list of options (you'll need to upload the images you want to display to your Google Photos account). You can also select Art Gallery to task Google with curating featured works, prints, and photos, or Custom AI Art to put Google's AI in charge of creating a screensaver.

When you choose the latter, Google TV will ask you to describe the image you'd like to create, which you can input using your remote microphone or the on-screen keyboard. Not feeling very artsy today? Use the Inspire me and Suggested templates to have Google help you come up with something brilliant.