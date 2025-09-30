4 Essential Google TV Apps You Should Be Using In 2025

Google TV is one of the most popular smart TV platforms, available in the form of the Google TV streamer and in dozens of TVs from brands like Hisense, Sony, and TCL. It has a lot to like, such as its vast library of apps and games, an impressive recommendation engine, Google Assistant (which Gemini AI is slowly replacing), and user profile support. Additionally, you can use it to control select smart home devices or play live TV channels using Google TV Freeplay.

Although the out-of-the-box Google TV experience is solid, you can significantly enhance and personalize it using various apps available in the Google Play Store. You can install a new launcher to change the home screen look, stream games from your PC, browse the web, listen to podcasts, and so much more. However, it can be overwhelming to choose from the thousands of available options. So, we have handpicked some of the most helpful Google TV apps to get you started.