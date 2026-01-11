This Free App Protects Your Photos From Facial Recognition

If you're worried that advanced AI-powered facial recognition systems will allow third parties to easily identify you by using publicly accessible photos of yourself, you can use a free app called Fawkes to cloak your appearance. Available as a free download, it was created by researchers at the University of Chicago's Sand Labs who launched the first version in August 2020. Fawkes is still available several years later, supporting Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The app was created at a time when services like Clearview AI presented a major privacy problem. The facial recognition system had collected over three billion photos of people by scraping the internet and social media. As Sand Labs explained, Clearview built facial recognition models for millions of people without obtaining permission. Fawkes allows users to hide in plain sight by making it harder for facial recognition apps to match the Fawkes-camouflaged photos to the images in their databases.

Fawkes was released years before the emergence of generative AI products like ChatGPT and Gemini, which feature advanced image generation and analysis capabilities. The program was last updated in May 2022, several months before ChatGPT went viral and kick-started the current AI revolution. As of early 2026, AI image generation models can create realistic images. Tools like Google's Nano Banana Pro can edit real photos of a person and create AI images based on an uploaded image. Chatbot apps like Copilot and Gemini can also understand image content. Some AI tools can see video and live feeds. In this context, some may think Fawkes can be even more useful than when it was first released. However, it's unclear whether the app is as effective against modern AI tools that may be able to track you without seeing your face.