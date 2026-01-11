You Can Integrate Your Smart TV Into Your Living Room's Aesthetics - Here's How

While televisions may often be the center of our living room activities for movie nights and playing video games, they also can be a bit unsightly, compared to a well-decorated living room. All the colors, styles, and decor of your living room may match one aesthetic theme and then against a wall you have a big black box with a bunch of cables coming off of it. You don't have to move your TV to another room, though, as there are some easy ways to make your TV part of your living room's aesthetics.

The first point to tackle is the cables. Modern day TV watching often requires quite a bit of cords, but they don't have to hang in ugly groups down the wall. There are some great DIY solutions for messy TV cables, including in-wall power kits and sleek cord covers. Even just using twisty ties to bind cords together and wall-mounted hooks to keep them in a single line can go a long way in controlling the cable clutter.

With the cables taken care of, it's now time to focus on the TV itself. By building up the console space around the television, you can easily make it match with your living room. If you want to take things a step further, you can also turn your TV into a work of art itself by using the screen display.