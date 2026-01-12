Porsche-Design Launched A $400,000 TV But Who Is It For?
The company C Seed, in collaboration with Porsche Design — yes, the same Porsche that makes cars such as the new Taycan — has built a luxury television that costs a shocking $400,000. Given that the price of the Taycan starts at $103,900, this TV costs more than a high-end car. The average person will definitely not be looking to purchase the TV, and likely not even the average Porsche driver.
The C Seed N1 is unique in that it is designed to fold out. A video on Reddit showcases the TV coming up out of the floor and unfolding from a box seamlessly. The technology is quite impressive to be honest, and it is fun to watch happen. Most of us prefer our televisions out permanently, though, with a designated spot to watch shows and play video games. The typical consumer is not looking for a TV that is safe to use both indoors and outdoors, and folds out when needed.
The company C Seed itself has been around since 2013 designing luxury television technology. It has even been awarded the Best of the Best in product design from Red Dot, an organization which specifically gives out awards for business design excellence, for a previous iteration of the N1. This Porsche-designed TV certainly stands out on its own as a unique product, if not something the average person will use.
Who this TV will appeal to
Porsche Design is known for creating beautiful products, like the Honor Magic 6 phone. When taking a look at the $400,000 TV's product page, that same sense of beauty and luxury is on full display. The headline photo is of a woman in some kind of gigantic gown standing on the other side of her pool and watching the TV unfold. It's a situation we all find ourselves in every day, obviously.
The product page uses phrases such as "unfolding open air sculpture," "a choreographed transformation," and "architectural freedom in the open air." It claims this TV is perfect for terraces, alongside pools, and at private resorts. It does not point out living rooms as being a target location. It also promises a high-quality picture no matter if it is day or night, which is essential for a screen meant to be used outside.
From all this, it's clear that the average consumer certainly is not the target for C Seed or Porsche Design. It's more likely to appeal to a wealthier clientele who like to host outdoor parties and want a TV that can be stowed away and brought out depending on the needs of the event. When the TV is brought out for the crowds' enjoyment, C Seed says it is "engineered to inspire, offering a moment of anticipation that elevates the entire outdoor experience."
Is this Porsche TV worth the price?
While fun to watch fold and unfold, this cost is simply not something the average person wants to pay just for a television. In the end, you watch a show on it the exact same way you do cheap TVs, and these can still have very high levels of customer satisfaction. While its outdoor functionality is also nice, the typical person will easily settle just for a screen and a projector for a fun backyard movie night.
The price is certainly a lot. For that, you get a TV that is up to 165 inches diagonally that can weigh up to nearly 2,000 pounds. That's not something you are going to rearrange on your own. The TV specs promise great audio, great video, and being weather resistant. Certainly, when you are looking for TVs that excel in those parameters, you are looking for something more expensive.
Is this C SEED Porsche television worth $400,000? Not for most people. The ones who feel like the cost is worth it will likely be those for whom $400,000 is easy throw-away money. It's a fun piece to talk about over wine and around the pool as the sun sets.