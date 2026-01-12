Porsche-Design Launched A $400,000 TV But Who Is It For?

The company C Seed, in collaboration with Porsche Design — yes, the same Porsche that makes cars such as the new Taycan — has built a luxury television that costs a shocking $400,000. Given that the price of the Taycan starts at $103,900, this TV costs more than a high-end car. The average person will definitely not be looking to purchase the TV, and likely not even the average Porsche driver.

The C Seed N1 is unique in that it is designed to fold out. A video on Reddit showcases the TV coming up out of the floor and unfolding from a box seamlessly. The technology is quite impressive to be honest, and it is fun to watch happen. Most of us prefer our televisions out permanently, though, with a designated spot to watch shows and play video games. The typical consumer is not looking for a TV that is safe to use both indoors and outdoors, and folds out when needed.

The company C Seed itself has been around since 2013 designing luxury television technology. It has even been awarded the Best of the Best in product design from Red Dot, an organization which specifically gives out awards for business design excellence, for a previous iteration of the N1. This Porsche-designed TV certainly stands out on its own as a unique product, if not something the average person will use.