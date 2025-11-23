This Is The Best Cheap TV Brand According To Customer Satisfaction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Budget-friendly TVs are a dime a dozen these days, with companies like Amazon, TCL, and Roku making it easy to break into modern TV tech at a relatively low cost. But when it comes to affordable TVs, one really doesn't need to look any further than Hisense. According to a survey conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Hisense ranked as the second-best TV brand.

The ACSI poll doesn't just look at picture and sound quality when weighing the pros and cons of a TV maker — the consortium also looks at how effectively web-connected TVs can interact with devices like phones, tablets, and smart speakers. There's even consideration for what types of streaming apps you'll find built into a TV, and how well the overall set holds up over time.

Hisense TVs are available in a number of models and sizes, and some of these sets can totally go toe to toe with midrange and premium products from competitive brands. Models like the Hisense U6 Series balance everything most people want in a modern TV — solid brightness, vivid colors, and streaming smarts — with a price that's hard to beat.