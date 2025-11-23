This Is The Best Cheap TV Brand According To Customer Satisfaction
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Budget-friendly TVs are a dime a dozen these days, with companies like Amazon, TCL, and Roku making it easy to break into modern TV tech at a relatively low cost. But when it comes to affordable TVs, one really doesn't need to look any further than Hisense. According to a survey conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Hisense ranked as the second-best TV brand.
The ACSI poll doesn't just look at picture and sound quality when weighing the pros and cons of a TV maker — the consortium also looks at how effectively web-connected TVs can interact with devices like phones, tablets, and smart speakers. There's even consideration for what types of streaming apps you'll find built into a TV, and how well the overall set holds up over time.
Hisense TVs are available in a number of models and sizes, and some of these sets can totally go toe to toe with midrange and premium products from competitive brands. Models like the Hisense U6 Series balance everything most people want in a modern TV — solid brightness, vivid colors, and streaming smarts — with a price that's hard to beat.
A Hisense TV for every budget and lifestyle
Produced by Hisense Group — the Chinese umbrella behind the company's TV production — Hisense TVs are now some of the most popular sets in North America. One of the biggest pros for the manufacturer is its flexibility. Hisense offers everything from entry-level HD sets that are perfect for dorm rooms and smaller spaces, to QLED and Mini-LED models that rival the brightness, colors, and performance of some of the best TVs in the business.
Hisense has managed to carve out a presence across nearly every price tier, offering TVs that appeal to budget shoppers and premium buyers alike. This means that shoestring-budget shoppers can invest in a smaller, affordable Hisense set without sacrificing picture quality and smart TV capabilities, while cinephiles can spring for a Mini-LED flagship like the Hisense U8N Series, enjoying advanced picture quality at a much lower cost than similar TVs from big-name competitors.
Hisense has also carved out space as a full home theater ecosystem brand, offering high-quality soundbars, subwoofers, and projectors to complement its TVs. You could walk out of a store with a Hisense 55-inch ULED TV and a soundbar package with a wireless sub and rear speakers for under $1,000. A setup that used to feel like a splurge is now well within reach.
Even the cheapest Hisense TVs are great
If you're looking to get your hands on the absolute-cheapest set that Hisense sells, you'll want to look for model numbers with a leading-letter A to kick off the descriptor. For current 2025 models, there's actually only one Hisense A-series TV — the Hisense A4 Series. The A4 maxes out at 1080p HD resolution, has a native 60Hz refresh rate, and uses Amazon's Fire TV OS for its user interface and smart TV features. For only $140, the 40-inch version of this TV uses picture tech like Hisense's Natural Color Enhancer, Noise Filter, and Depth Enhancer to deliver crisp-clear visuals. There's even an AI Sports Mode that reduces motion blur and enhances audio for a more immersive game-day experience.
As Hisense's entry-level option, the A4 Series sits just below more advanced models that cost a few hundred dollars extra. With prices starting at $350 for the 43-inch size, the Hisense E6 Cinema Series delivers 4K resolution and adds QLED lighting for enhanced brightness and colors. The E6 Series has numerous size options, too, including a 50, 55, 65, and larger.
Depending on where and when you shop, you'll likely find a few different Hisense TVs on sale. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are some of the best retailers to stay on top of when it comes to daily and weekly promos, as well as holiday discounts and flash sales.