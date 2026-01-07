Amazon Fire TV's Biggest Update Yet Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own an Amazon Fire TV streaming device or a TV powered by Fire OS — get excited — because the platform is getting its first major UI overhaul in five years. It brings new visual layouts, smart color schemes, and new app experiences — like the option to pin your most used apps to the home screen. That's a fantastic way to ensure you have quick access to the most essential Fire TV apps. But most importantly, the redesign will deliver what Amazon refers to as an interface that "gets you to what you want to watch even faster."

The new update is scheduled to launch in February 2026 and will be available on devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), and Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series TVs. Later in spring 2026, Amazon will also bring the update to "more countries and more devices," including last-gen Fire TV streaming media players. They specifically call out the Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, and TVs made by partners from Hisense, Insignia, Panasonic, and TCL. The Fire TV mobile app is also getting a glow-up, and all of this coincides with the launch of Amazon's new Ember Artline series, featuring high-end lifestyle TVs. Ember Artline is remarkably similar in design to Samsung's The Frame series, offering a QLED TV that can display fine art and visual treats.