5 Essential Fire TV Apps Everyone Should Be Using By Now

Fire TV is Amazon's line of smart TVs that run on Fire OS. Additionally, the company sells a host of portable Fire TV sticks that run on the same OS and connect to your TV via the HDMI port. This differentiates these TVs from the more common Android smart TVs, because Fire OS has its own App Store and ecosystem, optimized for seamless integration with Amazon services. In this article, we'll look at some essential Fire TV apps that go beyond the usual popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and, of course, Amazon Prime Video.

Most of the apps we've picked are free and can add more convenience to your life. You'll be able to access a wide range of movies, shows, and live content, as well as organize your own personal media library. We've focused on apps that truly pack a punch and are highly rated on Amazon's Appstore. Check out the apps below to level up your Fire TV experience.