CES 2026 Day 1 Is All About Useful Tech And AI Companions

CES 2026 has officially begun. With over 17,000 steps in and three different convention centers that made my head spin to find the best tech around Las Vegas, I bring you a roundup of a few tech products that have impressed me so far.

José Adorno/BGR

The show floor is huge, and there are some things you can only find if you know how to look for them. Like Satechi, for example, who showed me its new Premium CubeDock: A powerful accessory that's built on the success of the M4 Mac mini stand and hub. It features a 180W smart power supply, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, USB-C/A 10Gbps ports, UHS-II, SD/microSD support, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. And if you think that's all, you're wrong, as it also features an SSD slot for up to 8TB of additional storage to your Mac or Windows PC.

José Adorno/BGR

Besides Satechi, the iPhone accessory maker MOFT also unveiled new Find My-compatible MagSafe cases and accessories for iPhone. Built-on the success of its snap-on devices, the company now offers its MagSafe wallets and tripods with Find My capabilities. The battery life lasts for around six months, and the tripod now has a button to take pictures from your iPhone.