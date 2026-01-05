The 5 Best Gadgets We Saw At CES Unveiled 2026

The reborn Pebble was also in attendance at CES Unveiled 2026. The company displayed its new watches, including the Pebble Round 2, which features a bezel-less design, a 1.3-inch color e-paper display, and a battery life lasting up to two weeks. Besides that, with iOS 26.3, the Pebble smartwatch will be a lot more useful in the EU thanks to the ability to forward notifications to third-party smartwatches.

José Adorno/BGR

Alongside the new Pebble watch, Chinese company Zeroth unveiled security robots. With a mix of cuteness and plastic, the robot can monitor your house for you as a security agent, letting you know how your pet is, if someone broke into your house, or even if an elderly relative fell. It's also built to proactively talk to you and your family as a companion device. With a two-hour battery life, it knows when it's time to go back to the charging station, so it's always ready to serve.

José Adorno/BGR

Finally, Japanese company Mentagraph unveiled its Relaxonic Cover — a relaxing eye mask that I assumed at first I was meant to be used while sleeping at night. The company representatives explain that this cover is supposed to be used for short periods of time to give users a chance to take a break during a stressful day. It gently warms the area around your eyes and uses its speakers to deliver a mix of audio and frequencies to calm you down.