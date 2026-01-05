The 5 Best Gadgets We Saw At CES Unveiled 2026
CES 2026 officially begins this Tuesday. Ahead of the biggest tech trade show in the U.S., the Consumer Technology Association offered the media a teaser of what to expect of this year's event at CES Unveiled. With around 3,500 exhibitors scattered across Las Vegas this week, we were able to see a few hundred of them at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center ahead of the trade show's official opening.
With devices ranging from everyday tech to games and health, I was surprised to see fewer futuristic concepts and more things you can actually get your hands on soon. Still, CES Unveiled featured a healthy mix of fascinating ideas that may never reach the mainstream alongside products the average consumer might actually want. As we prepare to spend the next few days on the show floor at CES 2026, here's what caught our eye at CES Unveiled on Sunday.
Nintendo Switch 2 charging case and a personal AI server
Following its popular Nintendo Switch 2 accessories unveiled last year, Belkin is expanding its line of Nintendo Switch 2 charging cases with the Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2. This one is slightly wider than the first model, and instead of offering a 10,000mAh Belkin power bank, the company is adding a 10,000mAh charging stand, which is more convenient for charging the Switch on the go, while making it easier to play the console in an airplane, at the hotel, and so on. The accessory still features space for adding physical cartridges, some accessories, and a hidden AirTag holder so you'll never lose your console. This case is expected to launch in the next couple of months for $99.
UGreen also showed off the NASync iDX6011 during the event. While the name doesn't tell you much, this is a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device with 196TB of storage and up to 64GB of RAM for small companies, creators, and anyone else who needs a ton of storage in a compact device. What makes this server a better product than its predecessor is the built-in LLM, which analyzes user data locally and helps them understand what they have in storage, from finding specific files to helping them save the files they need. This server features an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a few USB-A ports, an SD 4.0 reader, and an 8K HDMI port.
Pebble, robots, and mental health
The reborn Pebble was also in attendance at CES Unveiled 2026. The company displayed its new watches, including the Pebble Round 2, which features a bezel-less design, a 1.3-inch color e-paper display, and a battery life lasting up to two weeks. Besides that, with iOS 26.3, the Pebble smartwatch will be a lot more useful in the EU thanks to the ability to forward notifications to third-party smartwatches.
Alongside the new Pebble watch, Chinese company Zeroth unveiled security robots. With a mix of cuteness and plastic, the robot can monitor your house for you as a security agent, letting you know how your pet is, if someone broke into your house, or even if an elderly relative fell. It's also built to proactively talk to you and your family as a companion device. With a two-hour battery life, it knows when it's time to go back to the charging station, so it's always ready to serve.
Finally, Japanese company Mentagraph unveiled its Relaxonic Cover — a relaxing eye mask that I assumed at first I was meant to be used while sleeping at night. The company representatives explain that this cover is supposed to be used for short periods of time to give users a chance to take a break during a stressful day. It gently warms the area around your eyes and uses its speakers to deliver a mix of audio and frequencies to calm you down.