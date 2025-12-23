iOS 26.3 Will Play Nicer With Third-Party Headphones And Smartwatches, But Only In Europe

Apple offers iPhone buyers a rich ecosystem of accessories, including the AirPods and Apple Watch. Since Apple controls the hardware and software, it can offer seamless integration between its devices. For instance, AirPods and Apple Watches can be easily paired with an iPhone while offering additional features. iPhone users who want to buy third-party alternatives won't get the same experiences.

While the iPhone can be used with other wireless headphones, the pairing will not be as straightforward. Smartwatches made by Apple rivals also work with the iPhone. But those wearables don't benefit from the same tight integration as the Apple Watch, lacking notifications support. According to MacRumors, all that is about to change in Europe once Apple releases the iOS 26.3 update.

The new features fall under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements that Apple must follow in the region. Apple has to ensure that third-party accessories are treated the same as its own products, whether it's fast-pairing or showing notifications. The European Commission (EC) praised the new interoperability changes that Apple will introduce with the upcoming iPhone software release, which is currently in beta. "The DMA creates new opportunities for developers to bring to market innovative products and services in Europe," an EC spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. "This is another step towards a more interconnected digital ecosystem to the benefit of all EU citizens."