iOS 26.3 Will Play Nicer With Third-Party Headphones And Smartwatches, But Only In Europe
Apple offers iPhone buyers a rich ecosystem of accessories, including the AirPods and Apple Watch. Since Apple controls the hardware and software, it can offer seamless integration between its devices. For instance, AirPods and Apple Watches can be easily paired with an iPhone while offering additional features. iPhone users who want to buy third-party alternatives won't get the same experiences.
While the iPhone can be used with other wireless headphones, the pairing will not be as straightforward. Smartwatches made by Apple rivals also work with the iPhone. But those wearables don't benefit from the same tight integration as the Apple Watch, lacking notifications support. According to MacRumors, all that is about to change in Europe once Apple releases the iOS 26.3 update.
The new features fall under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements that Apple must follow in the region. Apple has to ensure that third-party accessories are treated the same as its own products, whether it's fast-pairing or showing notifications. The European Commission (EC) praised the new interoperability changes that Apple will introduce with the upcoming iPhone software release, which is currently in beta. "The DMA creates new opportunities for developers to bring to market innovative products and services in Europe," an EC spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. "This is another step towards a more interconnected digital ecosystem to the benefit of all EU citizens."
AirPods-like pairing and notifications for third-party smartwatches
Two new features that iPhone users will be able to take advantage of in Europe once iOS 26.3 is released are a proximity pairing system for wireless headphone and notifications support for third-party watches. iPhone users who own AirPods are already familiar with the proximity pairing system. Bring the AirPods close to the iPhone and the pairing process will begin automatically. After the first pairing, they should connect immediately when taking the AirPods out of the case. The same system will support third-party headphones, like Google's Pixel Buds, in iOS 26.3.
As for notifications, third-party smartwatches will be able to receive notifications from the iPhone, just like the Apple Watch does. Users who prefer third-party watches will get to see and interact with incoming notifications on the non-Apple device. The feature was restricted to the Apple Watch before the iOS 26.3 update. The new smartwatch notification system will support one device at a time. Users who own multiple wearables will have to choose the device that will receive notifications.
The EC also informed developers that other third-party devices will work better with iPhones after the iOS 26.3 update, including TV sets. Developers can test these experiences while iOS 26.3 is in beta. The EC said the features will be "fully available in Europe next year." iPhone users in the U.S. and other international markets are not likely to get proximity pairing and watch notifications for third-party devices once iOS 26.3 rolls out.